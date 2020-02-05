Tanzania: Why Gas Use Should Replace Charcoal, Firewood

HOUSEHOLDS nearly entirely in Tanzania still prefer firewood and charcoal over gas and electricity as fuel.

As a result of their dependence, the largest east African country loses at least 46,942 hectares of its forests annually, thus putting at risk the government and stakeholders' efforts to adapt to climate change. Lightness Richard, a 27-year-old housewife in Dodoma's Central Business District lives in a three-bedroom apartment.

Her house is connected to a power supply. Nevertheless, she owns a six-kilogramme gas cylinder. But to her, the two are insufficient to heat her meal. "I prefer to use gas to cook a light meal. I only opt to use electricity in an event the gas runs out while cooking ... I cannot use and in fact, I have never used gas to cook anything like beans," she says.

She says a bag of charcoal cost her between 45 and 60,000/- depending on its netsize and weight. "I can use it for up to six months since am not a frequent cook of heavy meals," she says. Her neighbours use charcoal as their main source of energy for cooking and prefer it in what they claim it is substantially cheaper than natural gas.

Unlike Lightness, authorities in Tanzania say they witness a sharp increase in demand for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), one commonly used as fuel for gas barbecue grills and gas cooktops and ovens, for gas fireplaces, and in portable heaters.

The Energy and Water Utility Regulatory Authority (EWURA) that was established by the government in 2016 to undertake technical, economic and safety regulatory functions in the key sub-sector announced that demand for cooking gas had increased by 13 per cent in 2018 compared to figures reported in 2017.

"During the period, marketing companies imported 120,961 tonnes of LPG, up from 107,083 tonnes registered in the previous year," Mr Titus Kaguo Ewura's spokesperson says. He explains that an increase in demand for LPG had been possible due to an awareness generated on the benefits and cost effects of using the source of fuel.

Ewura's latest report show while the total gas processing plants installed capacity in the country was over 450 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) the total average gas utilisation in the country is just below 150 MMscfd.

The government invested a 36 inch-482 km of the natural gas pipeline from Madimba to Dar es Salaam via Somanga Fungu and an additional 24 inch -25km marine pipeline from Songo Songo to Somanga Fungu. According to the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) there is a total of 532 km pipeline with maximum capacity to pump 784MMscfd without compression.

"And it can later be increased to supply up to 1,002 MMscfd." TPDC, apparently, operates two gas processing plants at Madimba in Mtwara and Songo Songo Island. The two processing plants have a combined capacity to process 350 Million standard cubic feet per day.

EWURA acknowledges that a limited infrastructure of compressed natural gas (CNG) dispensing units is restricting effective use of the existing natural gas, especially among car owners. As of 2016, Tanzania had made discoveries of over 57 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas reserves during her last 50 years of exploration.

Yet, there less than 300 vehicles using natural gas. The utilities' regulator believes the demand for natural gas in the local market for both industries, households, commercial and transport is extremely high "but yet to be served." The major reason is that the natural gas infrastructure ends in Dar es Salaam.

Experts and commentators suggest the government establish a virtual pipeline to allow compressed natural gas to be transported consistently to new markets such as Geita, Dodoma, Singida, Simiyu, Shinyanga and Manyara regions that had lost large swathes of their forests to firewood and charcoal.

Allan Nyiwara, is a 30-year-old entrepreneur in Dodoma. Allan runs a store grilling chicken and frying chips downtown. He explained to the 'Daily News' that he used to spend at least two large-size bags of charcoal in less than two days. A bag of charcoal is sold at a retail price of 60,000/-.

"The two bags cost me at least 120,000/- and I have to buy a bag every day," he says. This year, he said he resolved to fix a six-kg powered gas cooktop. "I only pay 45,000 to refill and I can use it for three days ... I find the use of gas as more cost-effective."

Allan is currently one among the few citizen 7.2 per cent of household using industrial gas for cooking. Ewura's energy access situation report of 2016 shows 71.2 per cent of the citizen was still using firewood, three among 1,000 households used electricity and 37 per cent remained using charcoal to cook.

Despite campaigns, charcoal and firewood users argue that the general public is less aware of the safety of using gas besides a general concern of the price tag for a complete gas cylinder and its cooktop. For example, late last year, Ewura announced a crackdown in Dar es Salaam that resulted in shutting down dozens of illegal LPG businesses.

The units had been operating storage facilities at a residential compound and were involved in illegally refilling of cylinders contrary to rule 57 (1) and 60 (1) of the LPG rules GN 420 of the Petroleum Act. Also, the fire and rescue force announced early this year in Dodoma that one of the sources of fire outbreaks in most homes in limited knowledge on handling gas cylinders.

The force advised that home gas users must ensure they wait for at least 30 to 45 minutes to turn on the gas when the cylinder was transported on the motorcycle. Economist and business expert, Donath Olomi says Tanzania has a lot to gain than losing in exploiting its natural gas potentials.

Oil and Gas companies such as Wentworth Resources and Orca Exploration Group announced last year the demand for natural gas in the country would increase. Tanzania's first natural gas development was Songo Songo. Experts say the use of domestically produced natural gas could boost economic growth.

They drew a conclusion from the fact that the locally produced natural gas between 2015-17 had saved 8trn/-, increasing energy sources and subsequently stimulating economic activities.

It, however, remains unclear how the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation and the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority had moved in drafting and implementing a long-supposed masterplan to set up infrastructures to supply natural gas to industries and households across the country.

Juma Athanas and Charles Mussa they both sell gas cylinders in the city. They suggest that Ewura considers the need to lower the price of cylinders and gas so people could use it rather than firewood and charcoal. The two noted that selling gas cylinders hasn't been an easy task despite oil marketing companies embarking on promotions.

"I think the government should understand the fact that firewood and charcoal pose a serious threat not only to the environment but to the economy at large," noted Athanas. "Perhaps the authority should establish a regulator that would compel charcoal and firewood clients and distributors to pay tax the same as it is with the natural gas business."

The world health organisation suggest that about 4.3 million people die annually to air pollution is largely caused by the use of firewood and charcoal.