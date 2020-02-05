Western Sahara: Prime Minister Oversees Conclusion Health Coordination and Consultation Table

Chahid El Hafed — Prime Minister Mr. Buhraya Hamudi Bayun, has oversaw the conclusion of the Coordination and Consultation Table in the health field, in the presence of Mrs. Jira Bulahi, along with high seniors officials of Sahrawi Government.

The conference discussed various topics related to the situation of health in the Saharwi Refugee Camps such as human resources and ways to ensure a permanent and regular motivation for health sector workers, as well as the role of rehabilitation center in ensuring treatment for war victims, mines and people with special needs.SPS