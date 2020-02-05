Western Sahara: Prime Minister Oversees Conclusion Health Coordination and Consultation Table

4 February 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Chahid El Hafed — Prime Minister Mr. Buhraya Hamudi Bayun, has oversaw the conclusion of the Coordination and Consultation Table in the health field, in the presence of Mrs. Jira Bulahi, along with high seniors officials of Sahrawi Government.

The conference discussed various topics related to the situation of health in the Saharwi Refugee Camps such as human resources and ways to ensure a permanent and regular motivation for health sector workers, as well as the role of rehabilitation center in ensuring treatment for war victims, mines and people with special needs.SPS

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Western Sahara

More From: SPS

Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.