Western Sahara: Journalist and Writer Rosa Montero Will Receive Juan Antonio González Carballo 2020 Solidarity Award

Seville (Andalusia) — The Association of Friendship with the Saharawi People of Seville has decided to recognize the well-known Spanish journalist and writer Rosa Montero Gayo (Madrid with its Solidarity Award Juan Antonio González Carballo 2020) , January 3, 1951), "in recognition of his professional career as a journalist and writer linked to just causes and, among them, the struggle of the Saharawi people for their freedom and independence.

This has been confirmed by the Association of Friendship with the Saharawi People of Seville to the Sahara Press Service, adding that the award ceremony will take place next February 7 at the Casa-Sahara: Aminatou Haidar, at 7 pm, in Seville.

The prominent writer, deserving of the National Prize for Letters in 2017, pointed out through her twitter account that "the important thing about this award (which I certainly appreciate very much) is the opportunity it provides us to remember the tragic, just and Forgotten Saharawi cause. "

Founded in 2000, the Solidarity Prize is named Juan Antonio González Carballo, a great friend of the Saharawi people who died in refugee camps while working on a health project.SPS