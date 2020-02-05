Western Sahara: Journalist and Writer Rosa Montero Will Receive Juan Antonio González Carballo 2020 Solidarity Award

4 February 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Seville (Andalusia) — The Association of Friendship with the Saharawi People of Seville has decided to recognize the well-known Spanish journalist and writer Rosa Montero Gayo (Madrid with its Solidarity Award Juan Antonio González Carballo 2020) , January 3, 1951), "in recognition of his professional career as a journalist and writer linked to just causes and, among them, the struggle of the Saharawi people for their freedom and independence.

This has been confirmed by the Association of Friendship with the Saharawi People of Seville to the Sahara Press Service, adding that the award ceremony will take place next February 7 at the Casa-Sahara: Aminatou Haidar, at 7 pm, in Seville.

The prominent writer, deserving of the National Prize for Letters in 2017, pointed out through her twitter account that "the important thing about this award (which I certainly appreciate very much) is the opportunity it provides us to remember the tragic, just and Forgotten Saharawi cause. "

Founded in 2000, the Solidarity Prize is named Juan Antonio González Carballo, a great friend of the Saharawi people who died in refugee camps while working on a health project.SPS

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Western Sahara

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.