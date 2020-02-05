Lesotho: Machabeng College Celebrates Chinese New Year

4 February 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Limpho Sello

THE Machabeng International School of Lesotho Confucius class has strengthened the relations between Lesotho and China, class lecturer Nei Laoshi has said.

Laoshi said this on the sidelines of this year's celebrations of the Chinese New Year at Machabeng in Maseru.

She said this was envisaged by the fact that the two nationalities have learnt to appreciate and love the cultures of the other.

The Chinese New Year, which is also known as the Chinese Spring Festival begins on the first day of the Chinese lunar calendar.

Laoshi said the event was a clear indication of the good relations as Basotho students were happy to celebrate the festival like their own.

"They presented the Chinese culture very well and one could see that they did the activities with so much enthusiasm, appreciation and love," Laoshi said.

"You could see how the Mandarin Class beautifully sang the Chinese cheerful song called Good Luck, which is often sung during the Chinese New Year wishing people good luck in new year.

"Some boys from the Mandarin class performed Chinese Kungfu. After the performances, all the students present took part in the activities among them paper-cutting, learning Mandarin, making Chinese knots, writing calligraphy and selling fireworks, experiencing the Chinese New Year atmosphere and flavour of the Spring Festival."

Laoshi said language is a bridge of communication between different nationalities while cultural exchange helps different nationalities communicate effectively and increase the depth of each culture.

"Therefore, this activity is meant to promote the cultural exchange and friendship between Basotho and the Chinese. The cultural activities in the Confucius class have become an important platform for the people of Lesotho to understand China," she said.

The festival normally lasts for 15 days and can be seen with the floating of red lanterns which stand for good luck in Chinese culture.

