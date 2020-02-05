Namibia: B2gold Donates Towards Rhino Conservation

B2Gold donates towards rhino conservation

News - National | 2020-02-04

by Arlana Shikongo

IN A BID to redefine conservation financing, B2Gold Namibia donated 1 000 ounces of gold, valued at around N$25 million, towards rhino conservation.

The donation was announced at a celebratory launch event held in Windhoek last Thursday.

"The donation represents the first time that gold, a natural resource from the ground, is being used to provide sustainable funding to community-backed initiatives for the protection of the iconic black rhino," president of B2Gold Clive Johnson said during his keynote address at the event.

With this donation, B2Gold is producing 1 000 limited-edition rhino gold bars. These will be sold to investors at the spot price of gold on the date of sale, plus a 15% conservation premium.

The gold bars, which will be available in 500 grammes, one ounce, and half-ounce denominations, will have an image of a black rhino mother and her calf imprinted on the reverse of the bar.

B2Gold Namibia managing director and country manager Mark Dawe said proceeds from the sale of the rhino gold bars would be managed by B2Gold and an advisory committee.

The advisory committee would be made up of representatives from Save the Rhino Trust Namibia, Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation, Namibia Chamber of Environment and the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

"The funds will be used in two ways: a portion will be invested to provide long-term sustainable financing for black rhino conservation, while significant funding will be applied immediately to conservation actions in the field, including support for patrols, intelligence activities, and to rural communities for whom the protection of rhinos is a birthright," Dawe stated.

Deputy environment minister Bernadette Jagger, who was also present at the celebratory launch, thanked the company for its generous efforts in supporting rhino conservation and the rhino-based economy. Mines minister Tom Alweendo, chief executive officer of Save the Rhino Trust Simson Uri-khob and Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation representative John Kasaona also attended.

Namibia is home to a third of the world's remaining black rhino population, however, the animal remains on the country's most endangered species list.

"Today, the north-west of Namibia is home to the last and largest free-roaming population of black rhinos left on earth. Their home is an area of 25 000 square kilometres, with no national park status, a few roads and no control over who comes in or out," a statement issued by B2Gold details.

Furthermore, the group said the recovery of the black rhino population in Namibia is due to the dedication of organisations and communities.