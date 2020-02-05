Namibian Power Producer Targets SA Market

INDEPENDENT power producer Arandis Power is targeting the South African power market by offering that country's state power utility Eskom 120-megawatts.

The offer comes after South Africa made a Request for Information (RFI) that was issued on 13 December 2019 by the department of mineral resources and energy in respect of a 'Risk Mitigation Power Procurement Programme'.

South Africa identified a power generation gap of 4 000MW in the short to medium term, and proposed that of this, 2 000MW be supplied from dispatchable power sources.

In a statement, Arandis Power managing director Ezio Vernetti said the above is comparable to the power offered by Arandis Power from Namibia, and the 120MW of flexible power generation capacity is within the framework of the RFI.

Vernetti said the opportunity for this cross-border supply has been made possible by the new enabling modified single buyer model regulations, which came into being in Namibia on 1 September 2019.

"Namibia's electricity regulatory authority, the Electricity Control Board (ECB), has shown vision and leadership in the Southern African Power Pool by opening up the local market and the national grid to IPPs for the generation and trading of electricity, both locally and internationally," he said.

The managing director added that this new and unprecedented market framework for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region allows Arandis Power to offer competitively priced thermal generation to Eskom.

He added that the Arandis Power 120MW project, powered by low sulphur heavy fuel oil, is fully developed and funded, noting that it has also registered interest in its financing from the Standard Bank group in Namibia and South Africa, the Development Bank of Namibia, the Development Bank of Southern Africa and Stanlib Asset Management.

"The Arandis Power plant is capable of supplying cost-effective power in a flexible operational mode from peaking to base load energy. This operational flexibility, more competitive than Eskom's diesel-driven open cycle gas turbine (OCGT) peaking plants, caters for unlimited starts and stops, and makes the plant an enabler of renewable energy projects in that it contributes, through its flexible operational capability (load following, voltage and frequency regulation), to compensate grid instability challenges created by intermittent solar PV and wind generators," Vernetti noted.

Verneti said the Arandis Power project is fully developed and ready for implementation, and the groundbreaking could take place within four months of signing a power purchase agreement with Eskom or any other off-taker in the Southern African Power Pool.

South Africa had the worst year of load-shedding in 2019, with Eskom being forced to shed 530 hours for a total of 1 352 gigawatt-hours, with up to Stage 6 load-shedding being implemented.

In a statement, the South African department of mineral resources and energy said the RFI was in line with the immediate measures to ensure energy supply.

"The RFI is intended to analyse options to procure between 2000 and 3000 MWs of power generation capacity that can be grid-connected in the shortest time at the least possible cost," the statement read.

According to the department, they intend to launch the Risk Mitigation Power Purchase Programme to alleviate the current electricity supply constraints in the immediate to medium-term, as envisaged in the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP 2019), promulgated in October 2019.

"The department invites responses from the market on innovative potential solutions to deliver power generation to the grid as expeditiously as possible. Moreover, the department would welcome responses from existing projects, projects that are currently under development and new projects from all technologies, which could be considered for procurement," they said.

