Algeria: Instructions for Regularization of Legal Status of Electronic Newspapers Domiciled in Algeria

"President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune has instructed Tuesday the Prime Minister to proceed the regularization of the legal status of the electronic newspapers domiciled in Algeria," said the communiqué.

Thus, "these media outlets will receive equal treatment as the national written press in terms of covering national and official activities and have same access to public advertising, as part of the strict compliance of the law and ethics of the profession," concluded the source.