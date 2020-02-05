Algeria: Instructions for Regularization of Legal Status of Electronic Newspapers Domiciled in Algeria

4 February 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Tuesday instructed Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad to proceed to "the regularization of the legal status of the electronic papers domiciled in Algeria," said a communiqué of the Presidency of the Republic.

Thus, "these media outlets will receive equal treatment as the national written press in terms of covering national and official activities and have same access to public advertising, as part of the strict compliance of the law and ethics of the profession," concluded the source.

