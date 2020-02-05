Lesotho: MMB Extends Sunday Chillas

WHAT started off as a December project has now become a monthly event after Maluti Mountain Brewery (MMB) extended its Add Some Flavour Chillas.

Initially held on Sundays in December, the gathering was designed to spice up weekends for party lovers with Sunday parties at Victoria Poolside.

Powered by Flying Fish, the laid-back setup offered party lovers a free six pack of the premium brand for each ticket purchased.

MMB's country brand and trade marketing manager, Seema Tšotetsi said the gatherings will now go on until May when they take a winter break. They will resume after winter.

"The social gatherings were aimed at kicking off the festive season in style by creating hype around the Flying Fish brand but because we realised how much people enjoyed the events, we decided to continue," Seema said.

Instead of Flying Fish only, they will now include other brands.

Seema expressed gratitude to revellers who ensured that the events occurred without any hiccups.

"There weren't any violent activities taking place and everything went well beyond our expectation and we hope it carries on in the same manner.

"We have realised that Sundays are mostly dull and we thought this was a great idea to bring people together in a fun environment while enjoying their beverages," Seema said.

MMB also hopes to utilise the platform to promote responsible drinking which MMB advocates for.

"Although we are an alcohol selling company and we want people to drink, we also want our clients to do that responsibly."

He added that they were also on a mission to empower local artistes but also noted that they would also bring in a few South African artistes this year.

"Music plays catalyst to every gathering, especially one intended to entertain people. Therefore, we will be hiring stages and speakers because with every event, there will be local artiste performing," Seema said.