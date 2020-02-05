Eritrea: Preparation to Provide Timely and Efficient Services

Massawa — Owners of social service provision institutions in the port city of Massawa reported that they have finalized preparations to provide timely and efficient services to pilgrims of the 30th anniversary commemoration of Operation Fenkil.

Indicating that with new era unfolding and ample rainfall the anniversary commemoration of Operation Fenkil makes it special, the owners of the social services provision institutions said that they expect more visitors to come to Massawa and that they are ready to accommodate them.

Pointing out that Operation Fenkil will be commemorated by generations for it heralded the end of colonialism; they said that the day is a reminder for renewing pledges to the martyrs trust.

Noting that the Northern Red Sea region in general and the port city of Massawa is endowed with tourism attractions sites and heritage as well as clean sea shores, Mr. Mogos Asgedom, head of Tourism Service in the region, said that commemoration of Operation Fenkil will have an important input in developing the tourism industry.

The 30th anniversary commemoration of Operation Fenkil will be held from 7 to 9 February under the theme "Fenkil for Development" featuring various programs.