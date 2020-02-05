South Africa: Sanef 'Concerned' by Lotteries Commission Threat of Criminal Charges Against Journalists

4 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) says it is deeply concerned by the National Lotteries Commission's (NLC) threat to lay criminal charges against journalists.

"Sanef believes that the threat to file criminal charges against a journalist and GroundUp - a Cape Town-based online publication - is deeply problematic," the media organisation said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It appears that these threats are being used to harass and intimidate GroundUp and its journalists to stop their reporting on malfeasance and corruption at the NLC," Sanef added.

This comes after GroundUp reported that the NLC gave the news organisation and journalist Raymond Joseph an ultimatum to stop writing stories about who it gives funding to.

In letters sent to GroundUp on January 30 and February 1, the NLC's lawyers claim that the recipients are secret to the public, and said the publication should remove 16 investigative reports by Joseph which raised questions over some project funding, News24 reported.

"Sanef understands that the NLC lawyers are claiming that Joseph and GroundUp have contravened regulation 8 of the Lotteries Act by revealing details of both grant applications and awarded grants. Sanef's understanding, however, is that this regulation pertains to so-called "distributing agencies" (a mechanism through which the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund adjudicates grant applications). GroundUp and Joseph are not distributing agencies," Sanef explained.

"This same regulation has also been used by the NLC to deny several requests filed under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA)."

This request followed a series of reports questioning some NLC grant allocations.

In addition, according to the publication, the NLC also appointed an independent investigator to probe the claims made in the articles and other allegations of alleged impropriety.

GroundUp has, however, refused to take any of the articles down.

Sanef said lottery funds are public funds and should therefore have transparency in its distribution.

"Further, the NLC is a public institution that is an agency of the Ministry of Trade and Industry. We thus call on Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel to urgently investigate this matter. Sanef will be seeking a meeting with him to discuss this matter further," the organisation said.

The NLC is part of the Department of Trade and Industry and is meant to regulate the national lottery and other lotteries.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.