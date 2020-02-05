East Africa: Regional Leaders Mourn Moi

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has led regional leaders in mourning former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi who passed on Tuesday morning at Nairobi Hospital.

"On behalf of the Tanzanian government, I pass my heartfelt condolences to the president of Kenya and all Kenyans for loss of the retired president Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi. Tanzanians remember him for his remarkable leadership and the effort to strengthen the East African Community relationship," he said.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni described Moi as a leader who maintained stability in Kenya after the death of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and was always passionate about the East African regional integration.

"He had an orientation towards Africa as opposed to Europe as most leaders of his time," said Museveni.

Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye also mourned the former president.

"From humble beginnings and with a humble, submissive demeanour. President Moi emerged to become a skilful statesman! His main legacy is affording Kenya a peaceful transition to another leader. Can now rest in peace," he said on his official social media handle.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted: "I would like to express my condolences to the family and friends of former Kenyan President H.E. Daniel arap Moi who passed away today. May his soul Rest In Peace."

Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza also sent his message of condolence to the family of the former president.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"On behalf of the People of Burundi and on my own behalf, I join the Kenyans and all African well wishers in expressing sympathy to the family of His Excellency Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, former President of the Republic of Kenya, following his demise," Nkurunziza tweeted.

Igad Executive secretary Workneh Gebeyu eulogised Mr Moi as one of Igad founders, noting that the organisation will forever be indebted to him for his valuable contribution to the region.

Regional body East African Business Council (EABC) extolled Moi as one of the key figures in the re-birth of the East African Community (EAC).

"His passing is a great loss to the people of East Africa and the business community in the region. He remains strong in our hearts and it's our duty to keep his vision of a borderless East Africa alive; for the economic growth and prosperity of our beloved East African Community," EABC said in a statement.