Liberia: Senate Rejects President Weah's Choice

Photo: Dayy Martin K. N. Kollie
President George M. Weah on Inauguration
4 February 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Liberian senate on Tuesday rejected two appointees of president George M. Weah citing character issues Atty. Toga Nimley was nominated to be the chairman for The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission-(LERC) and Cllr. Charles Gibson, chairman of the Board, Liberia Electricity Corporation-LEC.

The rejection was done by the plenary, after the Senate committee on Energy and Natural Resources, headed by Lofa County Senator, George Tengbeh made the recommendation for their disqualification.

Meanwhile the committee recommended Mr. Michael Korkpor for confirmation to the LERC.

It is not known if he will be confirmed.

Sources said, that the rejection was mainly triggered by a communication to the office of the president expressing their opposition for the two persons.

This is the third time time for Cllr. Gibson to be rejected by the Liberian senate. President Weah nominated him to head the Board of the National Oil Company of Liberia-NOCAL. He was said to have been on record to misapplying over US$25,322.00 from his client. This led to his suspension of two months by the Supreme Court of Liberia after he was found guilty by the Grievance and Ethics Committee of the court.

Later, the position of Justice Minister Justice. He was rejected on similar grounds.

For Nimley, the US government sent a diplomatic note to president Weah informing him about the nomination to the position. That the US, which supports the Millennium Challenge Account would withhold all support to the entity until such nomination was withdrawn.

But president Weah, according to legislative sources, ignored the note and nominated Nimley. The LEC is supported financially by the MCAL.

Details on Atty. Nimley were not given, but sources close to Foreign Ministry told this paper that there were some financial and other issues with him from the USA. TNR

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.