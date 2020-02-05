Zimbabwe: Prophet Passion Not Stopping From Hogging Limelight

5 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Nicklaus Makuwe

Flamboyant religious leader and socialite, Prophet Passion Java is not stopping from hogging the limelight.

This is one of the Zimbabwean prophets who is living the high life and has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

With his motto "Twabam", he has become one of the most talked about celebrities in Zimbabwe through show off of his wealth through social media.

He has a net worth that is over US$10 million through all the different entities that he does as a music manager.

His church Java Ministries is continuously growing and expanding his net worth with each and every assert he acquires.

The addition of his all new golden iPhone 11's which have an estimated cost of US$30 000 gives Java more popularity and constantly increases his net worth.

Through his wealth and recent conflicts between Java and Enzo Ishall the spotlight is continuously shinning on the America based prophet.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.