Malawi: DPP Speaks Out On Court Verdict to Nullify Mutharika's 'Tipp-Ex Reelection'

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is calling on all its supporters and all Malawians to remain peaceful after the landmark election case ruling which annulled the May 21 presidential election.

In a letter signed by the ruling party secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey, the DPP says it remains committed in fostering national building, social development and address issues in a peaceful and democratic means.

"DPP commits to uphold the spirit of constitutionalism , good governance and democracy as always professed by our leader... President Peter Mutharika," says Jeffrey.

She said the party will issue a formal statement in response to the Constitutional Court ruling.