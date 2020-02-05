Malawi: DPP Speaks Out On Court Verdict to Nullify Mutharika's 'Tipp-Ex Reelection'

4 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is calling on all its supporters and all Malawians to remain peaceful after the landmark election case ruling which annulled the May 21 presidential election.

In a letter signed by the ruling party secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey, the DPP says it remains committed in fostering national building, social development and address issues in a peaceful and democratic means.

"DPP commits to uphold the spirit of constitutionalism , good governance and democracy as always professed by our leader... President Peter Mutharika," says Jeffrey.

She said the party will issue a formal statement in response to the Constitutional Court ruling.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.