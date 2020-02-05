Malawi Civil Society Celebrates Annulment of 2019 Election Results

analysis

In a first for the country and southern Africa, Malawi's Constitutional Court has annulled last year's presidential election results and ordered a fresh vote. This could lead to more rigorous polls in future and see election observation missions doing some soul-searching.

Civil society activists and opposition supporters in Malawi are celebrating a massive victory after the Constitutional Court there on Monday 3 January ruled the May 21, 2019 elections invalid, and ordered a rerun within 150 days.

Celebrating the outcome, the opposition United Transformation Movement quoted Nelson Mandela in a tweet, saying: "It is better to lead from behind and to put others in front, especially when you celebrate victory when nice things occur. You take the front line when there is danger. Then people will appreciate your leadership."

Malawians held their breath as it took the court 10 hours to deliver a summary of the 500-page judgment. Had the ruling gone the other way, long-running protests would probably have intensified.

Justice Healy Potani agreed with the petitioners from the opposition who argued that the vote had been fraudulent.

"Our finding is that the anomalies and irregularities have been so widespread, systematic and grave such that the integrity of the...