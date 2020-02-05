South Africa: Exploring the Words to Discover a Universe of Other Worlds

analysis

The number of words in all the world's languages to describe the starry skies we all admire, ponder and fear must be too many to count. Yet, in South Africa, English and Afrikaans continue to dominate the way we speak of astronomy. Two University of the Western Cape masters students have set out to change this, translating resources for high school students into indigenous languages. They hope to connect the dots between the science and the indigenous knowledge of astronomy.

When Chaka Mofokeng finished high school in the Free State, he applied to study astronomy out of curiosity, to stray from the path of engineering so many of his peers were following. It was a leap of faith into a field he had encountered infrequently and, frankly, knew very little about.

He was hooked after his first class, and years later he is about to embark on his doctorate in astronomy at the University of the Western Cape.

He was lucky. Others, not always so much.

He doesn't want scholars to be at the mercy of luck like he was. He wants astronomy to invite them in, with a greeting in their mother tongue, and assure them that it's not...