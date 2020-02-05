Sudan: German Economic Cooperation and Development Minister to Begin Visit to Sudan On Wednesday

4 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartounm — The German Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development, Gerd Muller is due to arrive in Khartoum, on Wednesday, leading a high-level delegation.

The German minister is scheduled to meet during the visit with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.

Germany is showing concern with the developments and the situation in Sudan following success of the glorious December revolution, a matter which was expressed in statements by senior German officials who stressed the importance of Sudan's stability and affirmed their desire to support the country during the transitional period.

Sudan is looking forward to a prominent and positive German role during the coming stage based on the reality of Germany's great influence on the international map politically and economically, especially in view of its leadership role in the European Union and its membership in the UN Security Council, and the historical friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The visit is due to witness the identification of joint projects between the two countries and meetings with civil society organizations.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.