Sudan: German Economic Cooperation and Development Minister to Begin Visit to Sudan On Wednesday

Khartounm — The German Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development, Gerd Muller is due to arrive in Khartoum, on Wednesday, leading a high-level delegation.

The German minister is scheduled to meet during the visit with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.

Germany is showing concern with the developments and the situation in Sudan following success of the glorious December revolution, a matter which was expressed in statements by senior German officials who stressed the importance of Sudan's stability and affirmed their desire to support the country during the transitional period.

Sudan is looking forward to a prominent and positive German role during the coming stage based on the reality of Germany's great influence on the international map politically and economically, especially in view of its leadership role in the European Union and its membership in the UN Security Council, and the historical friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The visit is due to witness the identification of joint projects between the two countries and meetings with civil society organizations.