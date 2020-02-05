Sudan: Gezira University Suggests Three Weeks to Solve Economic Crisis

4 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — Chancellor of Gezira University Professor Mohamed Taha Yousif called revolutionary components in Gezira state for doubling efforts to reach tangible results through reactivating the role of cooperative societies in solving economic crisis in three weeks.

Professor Yousif announced in statement to SUNA on Tuesday that the Gezira University leads arrangements for launching workshop on the starting activities of cooperative societies for selling essential commodities to people in Gezira state based on production theory.

The chancellor stressed on the importance that the revolutionary components have to contribute in encouraging and establishing productive families in the context of the big social change existing all over the world.

He explained that the production policy would shape new situation to shifting the Sudanese family from consumer to a producer family.

Moreover, professor Yousif said his proposal to solve the economic crisis in three weeks based on opening windows for selling essential commodities direct to consumers under the supervision of resistance committees and forces of freedom and change.

Professor Yousif announced that 50 acers allocated for the cooperative societies of the University's employees.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

