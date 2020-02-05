Nigeria: Police Inspector-General Appears Before Senate Over Insecurity

5 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, has appeared before the Senate in plenary over the increasing insecurity across the country.

His appearance is in response to a summon by the Senate last week.

Mr Adamu arrived in plenary at 11:08 a.m. in the company of other security officers.

The Senate had invited the police IG to discuss national insecurity, the need to restructure the security architecture in the country as well as the concept and modalities of community policing.

The lawmakers dedicated the whole of last Tuesday to discuss the said issue. While the Minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign as president, the Senate asked him to dismiss the service chiefs and appoint new ones.

The Senate also set up an ad-hoc committee to engage security agencies and find ways to end the menace.

Both the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, met with the president afterwards to relay the resolutions of the lawmakers.

Mr Gbajabiamila later said the president is as worried as any other person about the insecurity in the country.

The meeting with the IG is underway, behind closed doors.

Mr Lawan is expected to disclose their resolution afterwards.

Details soon...

