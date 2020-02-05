Sudan: Jurist - Act On Dismantling June 30 Regime Fulfilled People's Wishes

4 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — Advocate Mahdi Mohamed Suiss has affirmed that the Act on Dismantling June 30 Regime and removing empowerment fulfills the desires and aspirations of the Sudanese people, who raised the slogan of: Freedom, Peace and Justice.

The jurist, addressing a political symposium held at the Graduates Club in Medani, Gezira State, Monday pointed out that issuance of the Act had removed the obstacle of dismantling the former regime through administrative procedures by putting out the legal formula for the matter as the act was issued jointly by the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers that together represent the legislature of the country.

He explained that the Act provided for dissolution of the institutions of the former regime, indicating that the law defined the term of empowerment as any way, method, work or agreement through which a person obtained a post in the public or private sector, concluded contracts or obtained an advantage on the bases of loyalty, affinity or connections with the figures of the defunct Regime.

Advocate Yasir Babiker Abu-Zaid, on his part, pointed out that a number of countries preceded the Sudan in the issuance of an act to dismantle regimes.

