Nigeria: 30-Year-Old Conductor Arraigned for Robbery, Rape

5 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Jane Echewodo, Rasheed Sobowale

A 30-year-old conductor, Wale Hassan, was arraigned before an Ikeja Special Offences Court on allegations of armed robbery and raping a 59-year-old woman.

The defendant was arraigned on a five counts charge bothering on conspiracy, robbery, armed robbery and rape before Justice Abiola Soladoye.

The defendant was alleged to have committed the offence on May 30, 2017, within Iyabo Okinipekun street, Ijede, Ikorodu at about 10 pm in Lagos.

The Offences are contrary to sections 297 (2)(a), 299 of the criminal law C.17 Vol.13 laws of Lagos state, 2015 and rape contrary to section 260 of the criminal law C.17 Vol 3 laws of Lagos state, 2015.

According to the State prosecutor, Peter Oswolabake, the defendant used a locally made double-barrel shotgun and cutlass to rob one chief Mrs Tijani Febishola of her jewellery, a Samsung galaxy note and N10,000.

Parts of the charges read "That Wale Hassan, on the 30th day May 2017 at about 2200hrs at No.3 Iyabo Olanipekan street, Ijede, Ikorodu Lagos within the Ikeja judicial division whilst armed with a dangerous weapon to wit: locally made double-barrel shotgun had unlawful carnal knowledge of one Moriamo Oladimeji aged fifty-nine years old".

The Father of two kids, however, pleaded not guilty to all the count charges melted against him by the police.

Following his plea, the prosecuting counsel asked the Court to remand him in the correctional facility.

Justice Soladoye adjourned the matter to until March 23, 2020, for trial.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

