Tunisia: Far International Network 2nd General Assembly Discusses Tunisian Experience in Agricultural Extension and Vocational Training

4 February 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian experience in terms of agricultural extension and vocational training is one of the main themes to be discussed during the annual general assembly of the Agriculture and Rural Training (FAR) International Network, held for the second time in Tunis on February 4-7.

The event will also offer the occasion to promote the network, made up of agricultural training professionals from the African continent, among actors in the sector and Tunisian institutions, and to draw up the technical and financial balance sheet of this international network's activities for 2019.

On the agenda of the meeting, visits to the agricultural training centres in the Thibar and Teboursouk regions (Beja governorate) to discover the Tunisian agricultural and rural agricultural training systems.

In 2018, the FAR which counts 16 countries, notably Tunisia, undertook to mobilise an adapted expertise to renovate agricultural and rural training systems and build the capacities of the Agriculture and Education Ministries' officials.

