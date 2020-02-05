Nigeria: Bandits Kill 6 Vigilantes in Kakangi Village, Kaduna

5 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Armed bandits have killed 11 people in separate attacks in northern Nigeria, a community leader and residents said Tuesday.

In the first incident on Monday, six vigilantes were killed when gunmen invaded Kakangi village in the restive Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna state.

The vigilantes had intercepted the gunmen with a large herd of cattle they stole from nearby Niger state, the sources said.

"The cattle rustlers killed six vigilantes in a gunfight to reclaim the stolen herd," Abdullahi Bature, a spokesman for the traditional chief of Birnin Gwari, told AFP.

"The vigilantes mobilised and engaged the cattle rustlers in a fight to reclaim the cows," but were over-powered, said resident Abdullahi Sara.

Separately on the same day, around 100 motorcycle-riding gunmen stormed several villages in neighbouring Zamfara state, shooting and looting homes before setting them ablaze, said witnesses.

The bandits attacked Yar Talata village where they killed four residents and moved to neighbouring Dan-Fili where they shot dead one person, they said.

"They rode into our village around 5:00 pm shooting indiscriminately. They killed four people," Yar Talata resident Sahabi Ummaru told AFP.

The gang moved to Dan-Fili, killing one person, before raiding five other neighbouring villages, he said.

"We returned to our homes later and buried the five people they killed," added another resident who gave his name as Bube.

Farming communities in Zamfara state, as well as Birnin Gwari in nearby Kaduna state, have been repeatedly attacked by criminal gangs who steal cattle and kidnap villagers for ransoms.

The gangs usually launch attacks from the vast Rugu forest which straddles Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina and Niger states.

Most communities have formed vigilante groups to fight the bandits.

Even the deployment of troops has failed to end the activities of the bandits, prompting the authorities to offer amnesty them in exchange for a fragile peace.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.