Tunisia: African Wrestling Championships (Day 1) - 15 Medals for Tunisia, Including 6 Gold

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian wrestlers snatched 15 medals (6 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze) on Tuesday at day-1 of the 2020 African Wrestling Championships (cadets, juniors and seniors) which Algiers is hosting on February 4-9.

The gold medals went to Mohamed Yassine Hakiri (51 kg), Mohamed Amine Melhi (65 kg), Abir Zarrouki (43 kg), Nour El Houda Raouafi (53 kg), Khadija Jelassi (65 kg) and Ranim Saidi (69 kg).

Mohamed Amine Thamlaoui (45 kg), Koussai Lajimi (51 kg), Mohamed Hassan Nasr (110 kg), Nesrine Khadhraoui (46 kg) and Asmahane Ben Nasr (61 kg) won silver.

For their part, Oussama Ghanmi (80 kg), Ikram Ben Hammouda (57 kg) and Samar Klaï (73 kg) got the bronze.