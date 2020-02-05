Tanzania: Masaka Nets Hat Trick As Alliance Beat JKT Queens

ALLIANCE Girls striker Aisha Masaka punished JKT Queens with a hat trick that helped her team seal a 3-2 victory over the two-time defending champions JKT Queens in a Women Premier League match at Uhuru stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

The win for Alliance was a memorable as they ended JKT Queens dominance of the consecutive seasons and it was a big celebration to them after seeing off giants JKT.

The Tanzania national team and CECAFA challenge top scorer, Aisha Masaka was the Alliance history writer after netting a hat trick in a 3rd, 43rd and 65th minutes of the game while JKT Queens got two goals from Fatuma Mustapha in the 15th and Etto Mlenzi who added the second in the 85th after the ball deflected on Alliance defender Anastazia Baltazari.

During the celebrations, the Alliance Girls Head Coach, Ezekiel Chobanka praised his charges for the outstanding performance that looked to help the team lift the title this season.

"Our good preparations are the results of the victory. Now we are sure of the title this year, as we have invested a lot for the development of the team for many years. Our players are young, strong competitive."

It was a highly competitive game as it pitted two strongest teams in the Women Premier League, whereas JKT Queens were unlucky this time against Alliance Girls.

Following the yesterday's win, Alliance Girls have now pocketed 22 points from 8 games and they command the league's pilot seat, followed by Simba Queens with 17 points from 7 games.

Simba had also won 1-0 against Tanzanite, while their traditional rivals Yanga Princess lost 2-1 to TSC Queens who have now climbed to the seventh position in the league.

Yanga have dropped a position to claim the fifth position behind JKT Queens. Ruvuma Queens are third behind Simba and leaders Alliance Girls.

Mlandizi Queens suffered a 2-0 loss to Baobab of Dodoma in another encounter held at Jamhuri Stadium.