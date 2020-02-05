Tanzania: It's Azam, Yanga, Namungo On Track for Top Three-Finish

5 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

AZAM FC and Young Africans now target to finish at the top three berth of the Vodacom Premier League when they let the defending champions Simba command the helm when the league goes half way this week.

Second- placed Azam, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Mbeya City in their previous game, host Tanzania Prisons at Uhuru Stadium seeking to haul all the points and justify their intention to claim one of the top positions.

Azam are placed second with 37 points from 18-game outings as they wind up the 19- game first round with energetic Tanzania Prisons.

The win against Prison Warders will consolidate their second position with 40 points in their pockets. Only the fourth-placed Yanga, who have three games, can reach that mark.

But, first they must clear their today's hurdle against Lipuli. Do Yanga win their three games, they will reach a 40-point mark like Azam, but only goal difference will decide who deserve the second position.

Simba's point haul cannot not be reached by either Azam or Yanga, a situation that assures the Msimbazi Street club to finish the first round far ahead of the rest.

Yanga who registered a slim 1-0 victory over Mtibwa Sugar, will welcome Lipuli FC fresh from losing 3-1 to Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium in a match they looked likely to win.

New comers Namungo FC ,who have quite good run in first round, they are currently placed third placed despite tying with Yanga on 31 points mark.

The Lindi-based club will today host relegation threatened Mbao FC at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa. Namungo now seem to be a great rival of Yanga in a race for the top three.

Yanga are, however, better positioned to claim the third position because they have three games in hand as opposed to two games of Namungo.

With the battle for the top- three mark, has however, been beaten by the fight for relegation survival that has three teams deeply threatened with relegation.

At the bottom of the league table there are Singida United who have managed only 10 points from 18 matches. They will wind up their first round campaign away in Musoma against hosts Biashara United at Karume Stadium.

Facing similar situation are Ndanda FC who are limping at the 19th position with 12 points.

Positioned 18th after drawing with Azam in the last outing, Mbeya City will today host KMC who also face relegation threat with only 17 points.

