Tanzania-Turkey for Stronger Economic Ties

TANZANIA and Turkish investors have been challenged to exploit the cordial relations between the two countries by jointly executing economic projects.

Zanzibar's Second VicePresident Ambassador Ali Iddi, speaking to senior management teams from two Turkish companies-GÖKYOL and DAYK, said it was high time the diplomatic relations between Tanzania and Turkey were transformed into economic diplomacy for development and prosperity of majority citizens.

The Turkish delegation was in the country to explore investment opportunities, especially in infrastructure construction.

Ambassador Iddi advised the companies' managements to spare ample time to exhaustively explore all the potential areas suitable for investments, and invited more Turkish companies to Tanzania.

"Tanzania and Zanzibar in particular have many areas that yearn for infrastructure investment in construction and communication sectors, which contribute significantly to economic growth by facilitating entry of agricultural produce to the markets," Ambassador Iddi said at his Vuga-based office.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communication and Transport, Mustafa Aboud Jumbe said there are at least 11 roads in various parts of Unguja and Pemba islands that have already undergone feasibility studies and are only waiting for funds to start construction.

Mr Jumbe told the Turkish delegation that the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar through the ministry of infrastructure is ready to cooperate with all development stakeholders to construct the 11 roads with 150 kilometres in total to serve wananchi.

The permanent secretary said the government is taking more efforts to devise strategies for expansion of Malindi port to give the facility an additional capacity to serve more than one huge cargo ships at a time.

Earlier, GÖKYOL and DAYK delegation leaders said their firms which were founded in the early 1960's have immense international experience in construction of road infrastructure, especially highways, as well as school and hospital buildings.