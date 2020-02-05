South Africa: Nienaber to Call On Amateur Experience in Cape Town

5 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Matthews Mfubu - Sunshine Tour

Cape Town — Exciting rookie Wilco Nienaber says having enjoyed success as an amateur in the windy Cape, he is more than ready to get going at this year's Cape Town Open co-sanctioned with the Challenge Tour.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday and Nienaber returns to the Cape after some solid first few events as a pro. He was set for a top 10 finish at the Eye of Africa PGA Championship in Eikenhof three weeks ago but forgot to sign his scorecard, an error which got him disqualified.

Then, two weeks later, he finished second in the Limpopo Championship, the first of three events the Sunshine Tour is co-sanctioning with the Challenge Tour this year.

"I'd like to take that momentum into this week," said Nienaber from Royal Cape Golf Club, one of the two venues that are set to host this mega showdown, the other venue being King David Mowbray Golf Club.

"I played good golf at Eye of Africa, played good golf last week. So, I am looking forward to this week because I've had quite a bit of success down here in my amateur events."

While he has not won an event as a professional just yet, his length off the tee has had pundits and fans talking and to some extent, has left some even worried that he might be a little bit too aggressive on the ball. A tag which does little to bother him.

"Because I hit the driver pretty long, I guess some people will see me as an aggressive player," he noted.

"I think I am an aggressive player because I know that is my strongest point. But, it doesn't bother me because coming to the Cape is the same game for me, you still have to hit the fairways, still have to hit the greens even in the wind, it is just a little bit trickier to do it."

Like many golfers who have come down to Cape Town this week, Nienaber says he enjoys playing in this region despite the frequent and gusting winds which the area is associated with.

"I don't know," he said when asked about what it is that players enjoy the most about coming down to the Mother City.

"You see the Table Mountain while playing, it's relaxed, the people in Cape Town tend to come out and watch us play, so there's no one specific thing you can say you enjoy. It's just a great experience to come down here.

"This week is a bit different to last week because last week it was bushveld and it was pretty wide," he says when explaining what it takes to play well here.

"Here, it's tree-lined and you've got to hit good shots to have an opening for your second shot and to be able to hit the greens on the right spots, you have to hit the fairways, that's just it."

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.