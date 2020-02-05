South Africa: Midmar Mile Organisers Insist Water Safe for 2020 Race

5 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — The organisers of the 2020 Midmar Mile have insisted that the quality of the water will be safe for this weekend's action.

The organisers said there had been "reports and concerns circulating" over the water in Midmar Dam and the safety of the swimmers following the Mpophomeni Wastewater Works spillage last year.

A statement released by the organisers on Wednesday, though, said the concerns were "completely unfounded."

"These reports are disingenuous. The water is perfectly safe to swim in. The spill was on the other side of the dam (some 6km from the race course) and was contained," race organiser Wayne Riddin explained.

"We have done extensive testing and the E.coli levels are in fact lower than any dam in the country - lower also than any of the previous events in the many years I have been involved.

"There is no way we as the organisers would place the health of thousands of entrants at risk. As the event organiser, I myself would be prepared to drink the water at any stage along the course.

"The Capital K event was successfully completed in December without incident or medical issues from swimmers. The race is going ahead as planned and we expect a phenomenal weekend of festivities as usual."

Source: Sport24

