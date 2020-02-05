Uganda: Total, Ubl in Drive to Sensitize Public On Deforestation

Total Uganda and Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) have joined hands to create awareness about the dangers of deforestation by encouraging Ugandans to plant trees.

The initiative, launched on January 30, is part of the campaign dubbed 'Running Out of Trees,' that is expected to attract several high-profile runners to cover the distance from Kampala to Gulu. The climax will be in April with the national day for tree-planting.

Total is contributing Shs 13.5 million to the campaign. Obi Imemba, the Total Uganda managing director, noted that his company is committed not to walk the talk on the conservation of the environment.

"The way we lose the precious vegetation makes the heart hurt and we, therefore, have an obligation to stop this trend by creating awareness and support anyone who is for saving the environment," Imemba said.

He also highlighted that in each of the past three years, Total has globbally invested between $2bn to $3bn in renewable energy as one of the ways to save the environment.

"Our goal is to be committed to energy transition to a cleaner one. It's the reason we sell Excellium fuel to reduce pollution centrally to the normal fuel."

Meanwhile, Charity Kiyemba, the UBL corporate relations director, noted that there is need to restore the green cover the country had in the past.

"What used to be a beautiful green state is no more. If you are shocked, then there is need for joining efforts to restore the green. It's the reality we are facing today," Kiyemba said.

"At this rate, by 2030, there could be no tree left. There is need to stop this trend," she added.

