Nigeria: Osun Stops Registration of Commercial Motorcylists

5 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Osun State Government has stopped further registration of fresh commercial motorcyclists, better known as Okada riders and operators.

The state government has also allayed the fears of the citizens of the invasion of the state by unlicenced, unregistered and unrecognised Okada riders from neighboring states especially as a result of the recent restriction order placed on them in 15 local government areas and LCDAs in Lagos State.

A statement issued yesterday and signed by the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Works and Transport, Mr. Toke Olaniyan, said the state was more concerned about the safety and security of its people and enjoined everyone to be vigilant and report any strange bike operator to the security agencies.

"We are in constant touch with ACOMORAN and other associations concerned with intra-city transportation in the state. They will ensure proper screening of all operators to avoid infiltration of unregistered commercial bike operators The government will continue to provide adequate measures for security and safety of residents. We are going to embark on a revalidation exercise which will involve documentation of owners and riders," the statement said.

