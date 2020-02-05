Namibia: Samherji Vessel Captain to Be Sentenced Today

5 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

AN Icelandic fishing vessel captain who was last week found guilty of charges related to illegal fishing in protected spawning waters will be sentenced in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court today.

Arngrímur Brynjólfsson (67) pleaded guilty on charges of contravening the Marine Resources Act by fishing in a restricted area with the fishing vessel Heinaste. He is currently an employee of the company Saga Seafood, which owns the Heinaste through the company Heinaste Investment Namibia.

Namibian companies Sinco Fishing and Epango Fishing co-own the Heinaste through a joint venture with the Icelandic company Samherji, as part of Esja Holdings. Samherji is at the at the center of the ongoing Fishrot fishing quota corruption scandal.

Esja Holdings allegedly tried to sell the vessel to a Russian company last year, in a deal that fell through after a court found a shareholder agreement binding, and that the resolution for selling the vessel was null and void.

The Heinaste, which according to Namport is a Namibian-registered vessel and is currently attached through an order of court, is docked at a designated place within the port of Walvis Bay.

"The fishing vessel Heinaste is still alongside berth and continues to be monitored as per the court order conditions," Namport acting chief executive officer Victor Ashikoto confirmed.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.