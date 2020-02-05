Namibia: Samherji Vessel Captain to Be Sentenced Today

AN Icelandic fishing vessel captain who was last week found guilty of charges related to illegal fishing in protected spawning waters will be sentenced in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court today.

Arngrímur Brynjólfsson (67) pleaded guilty on charges of contravening the Marine Resources Act by fishing in a restricted area with the fishing vessel Heinaste. He is currently an employee of the company Saga Seafood, which owns the Heinaste through the company Heinaste Investment Namibia.

Namibian companies Sinco Fishing and Epango Fishing co-own the Heinaste through a joint venture with the Icelandic company Samherji, as part of Esja Holdings. Samherji is at the at the center of the ongoing Fishrot fishing quota corruption scandal.

Esja Holdings allegedly tried to sell the vessel to a Russian company last year, in a deal that fell through after a court found a shareholder agreement binding, and that the resolution for selling the vessel was null and void.

The Heinaste, which according to Namport is a Namibian-registered vessel and is currently attached through an order of court, is docked at a designated place within the port of Walvis Bay.

"The fishing vessel Heinaste is still alongside berth and continues to be monitored as per the court order conditions," Namport acting chief executive officer Victor Ashikoto confirmed.