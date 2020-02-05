Mauritius: Cheques Amounting Rs 5 Million Handed Over to Sports Clubs

press release

Cheques amounting to Rs 5 million were handed over, yesterday, to eligible sports clubs (basketball, handball, rugby and volleyball) of the Premier Leagues and First Divisions for season 2019/2020, during a grant award ceremony in Port Louis. An additional sum of Rs 200,000 was presented to the winners of the National Leagues qualified for competitions in the Indian Ocean region.

The ceremony, an initiative of the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, aims at providing continued support to Mauritian athletes in their sporting endeavours.

On the same occasion, shields were handed over to the Karate Federation for the remarkable performance of the Mauritian team at the 21st Funakoshi Shotokan Karate World Championship 2019 held from 12 to 15 December 2019 in England. Mauritius won two gold and six bronze medals.

In his address during the grant award ceremony, the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint, congratulated the young athletes for their hard work and outstanding performance at the Karate competition. He encouraged them to continuously tread on the same path so as to excel in their sports discipline and make the country proud of their achievements.

The Minister also seized the opportunity to announce that the third edition of the 12-hour relay, comprising physical activities such as walking, jogging and running, will be held in March 2020. This relay exercise, he said, contributes to sensitising the population on the importance of taking up physical activities for their health. The Sports Minister appealed to the population to participate in this sporting event which aims at promoting a sporting culture in the country.