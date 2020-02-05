Uganda: Museveni Directs Health Ministry On Coronavirus Awareness

President Yoweri Museveni has directed Ministry of Health to come up with a document about coronavirus that can be used to engage and educate the public.

President Museveni further directed the ministry officials to conduct an aggressive public aware-ness campaign as one of the measures of preventing and controlling the outbreak of coronavirus.

"I now understand the disease. I am going to write about it so that the public is sensitised on how to prevent it," reads the press statement released by State House on Tuesday.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) at least 427 people have died with more than 20,000 confirmed cases around the world most of them from China.

The president has advised Ugandans in China to remain there since the government of China al-ready put mechanism to contain and prevent the transmission of the disease.

WHO is working with global experts, governments and partners to rapidly expand scientific knowledge on this new virus.

Mr Museveni was meeting Dr Ruth Jane Aceng, the Health Minister, Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, Mr Vincent Ssempijja, the Minister for Agriculture and their respective technical teams to brief him about the contingency plans towards responding to the impending health and food security threats.

On the desert locusts, President Museveni has tasked the Ministry of Agriculture to liaise with Ministry of Finance to ensure that Uganda makes its contribution to Regional Desert Locust Control body.

The president pledged to mobilise resources and bodies responsible for control to ensure more support to the Ariel spraying of locust using aircraft.

The ministry of Agriculture is stocking pesticides to fight desert locusts as they approach Uganda from the eastern border.