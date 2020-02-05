Mauritius: Coronavirus - Youth Centre At Anse-La-Raie to Accommodate Patients

press release

The Anse-La-Raie Youth Centre will be converted into a quarantine facility since the Souillac hospital can only accommodate 50 patients. The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, made this announcement, yesterday evening, during a meeting with the inhabitants of the Souillac locality held at Swami Vivekananda State Secondary School.

Dr Jagutpal recalled that according to the new protocol put in place by the Health authorities, all passengers arriving from China are placed in quarantine at the Souillac hospital. Thirty-one passengers from Hong Kong have been put under observation on 4 February 2020 and the number of people admitted will decrease since flights from China to Mauritius have stopped.

According to the Health Minister, if previously only those who had stayed in Wuhan or who presented fever symptoms were admitted at Souillac hospital, the new protocol put in place targets the whole of China, given that the coronavirus has spread in the whole of the country. Any person of any nationality who has stayed in China and is coming to Mauritius will be placed in quarantine, observed Dr Jagutpal.

As regards the normal health services offered at Souillac hospital, they have been temporarily stopped. Only the Outpatient department is operational and all those patients requiring admission are sent to Rose Belle hospital. An ambulance is on stand-by to transport these patients.