Mauritius: Coronavirus - Youth Centre At Anse-La-Raie to Accommodate Patients

5 February 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Anse-La-Raie Youth Centre will be converted into a quarantine facility since the Souillac hospital can only accommodate 50 patients. The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, made this announcement, yesterday evening, during a meeting with the inhabitants of the Souillac locality held at Swami Vivekananda State Secondary School.

Dr Jagutpal recalled that according to the new protocol put in place by the Health authorities, all passengers arriving from China are placed in quarantine at the Souillac hospital. Thirty-one passengers from Hong Kong have been put under observation on 4 February 2020 and the number of people admitted will decrease since flights from China to Mauritius have stopped.

According to the Health Minister, if previously only those who had stayed in Wuhan or who presented fever symptoms were admitted at Souillac hospital, the new protocol put in place targets the whole of China, given that the coronavirus has spread in the whole of the country. Any person of any nationality who has stayed in China and is coming to Mauritius will be placed in quarantine, observed Dr Jagutpal.

As regards the normal health services offered at Souillac hospital, they have been temporarily stopped. Only the Outpatient department is operational and all those patients requiring admission are sent to Rose Belle hospital. An ambulance is on stand-by to transport these patients.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.