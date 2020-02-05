Namibia: Damon, Martin Win Golf Prize

5 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

BERTUS Damon and Joseph Martin won the annual Welcome Back Bash at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club on Saturday.

The pair won the event with a total of 49, finishing just ahead of Edwin Kutara and Toady Gurirab on 48 and Paul Adkins and Jan van Wyk on 47.

They were followed by Hans Haraseb and Ben Naobeb on 46, and Heinco Schmidt and Paul Grobler on 45.

Michael Hoseb and Johannes Goagoseb, as well as Stephen Pell and Peter Davidson also finished on 45 points, but Schmidt and Grobler won the count-out.

The nearest to the pin prizes were won by Jan van Wyk, Paul Adkins, Marius Steytler and Joseph Martin.

The event saw a fine turnout of 64 golfers, while Stag (Society for Tuesday and Thursday Afternoon Golfers) and Wasps (Wednesday Afternoon Social Players School) jumped in to save the day after the initial sponsor withdrew at short notice.

"The course is in good condition, but with replacement of the last three bent grass greens, a two-putt rule was implemented until further notice for those three greens. Rain is hard to come by, but we have faith," club captain Gustav Jung said.

He added that the club management decided to make Ian Stevenson an honorary member of the club for his endeavours and contributions towards the Windhoek Golf and Country Club over many years.

