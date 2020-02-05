Tanzania: PM Orders Swift Inquiry Into Fraud Cases

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has urged swift completion of investigation into fraud-related allegations levelled against leaders of agricultural cooperatives in Lindi region.

The Premier, speaking on Monday, tasked the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to fast-track the investigations into the fraudulence unearthed during the last Freedom Torch race.

The Premier made the instructions when launching a PCCB building in Ruangwa District which was constructed at 142m/-.

He directed the anti-corruption agency to probe thoroughly the alleged pilfering by some leaders of Agricultural Marketing Co-operative Societies (AMCOS) who are accused of causing massive financial losses to cashewnut and sesame farmers during the last harvest season.

"You should as well work on all directives issued by President John Magufuli in various occasions across the country," Mr Majaliwa charged.

The PM said he was impressed by the bureau's progress and results on the ongoing investigation into the alleged thievery but demanded a swift conclusion so that the culprits are taken to task.

"It is high time you completed the investigations on time to pave the way for further legal actions against all those implicated," he instructed.

Mr Majaliwa was irked that corruption and graft have affected implementation of major strategic development projects in many parts of the country and implored the PCCB to act tough against the vice.

"There is no country which can attain economic supremacy and pay domestic and foreign debts if it is embroiled in corruption," he argued.

He apparently suggested that the anti-corruption crusade and zero tolerance to public funds embezzlement was bearing fruits.

"In Tanzania, we have made significant progress in settling the debts," he stated.

According to the breakdown by the PM, the government settled a 85.72bn/- domestic debt between July and September last year.

The amount comprised 50bn/- arrears owed to pensioners and 22bn/- outstanding payments to civil servants, including gratuity to 3,019 retirees.

The amount also includes payment of salary arrears to 1,435 civil servants in addition to 10.24bn/- which was paid to service providers as well as over 2bn/- to contractors and consultant engineers.

"All these achievements were made possible through anti-corruption crusade by the government. The payment of the debts signals achievements of the government in addressing graft," Mr Majaliwa observed.

The Premier cited the recent studies by anti-corruption institutions such as the Transparency International (TI), MO Ibrahim and Afrobarometer over the last three years, spanning 2016 to 2018, which placed Tanzania as among countries that registered major step in good governance and anti-graft war.

"You should realise that the top echelon of the government, including the president, vice-president and prime minister support you in the fight against corruption," Mr Majaliwa told the PPCC management at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, the Acting Director General of PCCB, Brigadier General John Mbungo revealed that the anti-corruption agency conducted various major investigations on corruption cases last year.

During the probe it was discovered that 30 AMCOS in Lindi region had cheated sesame farmers to the tune of 1.23bn/-, stated Mr Mbungo.

He explained further that over 300 leaders of the cooperatives were interrogated, leading to the bureau recovering 1.042bn/- .

Meanwhile, Mr Majaliwa hailed the judiciary for prudent use of funds in construction of its buildings which has enabled the third pillar of the state to save millions of taxpayers' money.

"There are some bidders who had quoted between 1.5bn/- and 1.7bn/- for the High Court in Ruangwa but the judiciary through the Ardhi University constructed the building at 782m/-," disclosed Mr Majaliwa at the launching of a High Court in Ruangwa district.

Brig Gen Mbungo said the 142.857m/- building was constructed for seven months between June 2018 and January last year.

The Chief Justice, Professor Ibrahim Hamis Juma, on his side, said the Ruangwa court was a relief to residents in the district since they used to access court services 180 kilometres from the area.

The CJ expressed concerns as well that 102 districts countrywide lack court buildings and as a result resort to operate from leased buildings.

Prof Juma noted however that the judiciary has put in place a five-year development plan aimed to constructing court houses across the country.