Tanzania: On Human Flourishing - Moshi Stampede Has Overshadowed the Beauty of the Church, Our Nation

opinion

IT is sad once again that innocent lives have been lost.

This time in Moshi, sadly in the name of God working through what a self-claimed Prelate, Boniface Mwamposa's direction that his faithful step on a holy anointing oil after his sermon.

For one reason or the other it has now become very difficult to ascertain whether Mwamposa's doctrine did bear some fruit or not, however, my condolences to all who lost their beloved.

That said however, I must say, holy anointing oil sounded a great idea if you compare with it with other appallingly growing performs like those of some prophets, who force congregants to eat grass as a means of bringing them closer to God or eat snakes.

Drink petroleum, take shower using coca cola and other soft drinks or remove their clothes as part of their religious worship. This is sad indeed. The people who gathered in Moshi, the way I see it, did not deserve the significance of the anointing oil, which, as Christians would say, lies in its pointing them to Jesus' finished work at the cross.

The so called prophet Mwamposa's oil became the source of a terrible if not abysmal stampede creating an agonising loss, which will live in peoples' mind for ages to come. Some are already saying most faith or religious gatherings today tend to be brainwashing, and make people walk dead.

They may be right. In my view, the stampede, as a result of Mwamposa call for healing and prosperity is something we should not ignore. It must concern us because it is about the Church and the nation. But why should the general public be concerned when the confidence that people have in the Church is breached?

Well, the former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan had an interesting proposal. This is what he said about two decades ago when he was speaking at the World Conference on Religion and Peace.

He said: "Church organisations and their religious communities are, without question, the largest and best-organised civil institutions in the world today, claiming the allegiance of billions of believers and bridging the divides of race, class and nationality."

Likewise, Annan affirmed that these institutions are uniquely equipped to meet the challenges of our time: Resolving conflicts, caring for the sick and needy, and promoting peaceful co-existence among all peoples.

And Göran Hydén, a noted Africanist and distinguished Professor of Political Science at the University of Florida emphatically adds: "Due to their work at grassroots level the church has gained a large measure of influence."

I raised the same issues some months ago. Back in July 2019, I wrote on this column warning that commercialisation of religion is becoming dangerous to our shared national life.

I clearly indicated that the inappropriate use of faith and religion is already hurting not only Africa and the world, but my country Tanzania too. I cautioned of the devastating symptomatic events which are clearly manifesting themselves in our country.

The Mwamposa's prophetic ministry in Moshi last week, which took lives of fellow citizens living behind the scar and overshadowing the beauty of the church and our nation, if I may use a similar connotation, a fulfillment of my prophesy which signifies and speaks of my concern today.

By then, as it is even today, I wrote while I was very much worried about the way constitutionallyenshrined freedom of religion in some countries, on our continent, and indeed here at home, has continued to be severely attacked, in actual fact, more than ever before.

Well, it is pity that most comments given regarding the problem are many, conflicting and diverse, most of them categorised as blames. This calls for a national reflection. Let us agree that we have a problem, which needs our attention otherwise it will cost us again, and soon.

I know talking about faith matters can be a complex matter. Indeed difficult due to the fact that even descriptions of a church can and will always be a talk about an organisation encompassing a broad range of opinion on doctrine and practice and therefore a sensitive issue.

However, there are times when we should not, as a nation, keep quiet and allow reckless and uncontrolled religious and other gatherings to continue.

In fact, as my reader would know, just across our national borders with our neighbours, most of them are now already struggling with addressing satanic churches well identified by their criminal syndicates. We do not want this to cross the border and begin to eat the fabric of our society. We should therefore be vigilant.

Because some Churches are already crossing the line and are in the verge of her peoples' dignity as human beings not protected and the actions by leaders of some churches we see today on social media, instead of healing, as some would claim, are actually causing physical and psychological harm to people.

They simply endanger their health. And there is another serious matter when it comes to what I call targets and victims of the overshadowed beauty of faith, religion or church.

Unfortunately, it has now become so clear that false religions and religious mafia is not only violating the rights of our people across the continent but its disproportionate impact has clearly landed on any who belong to groups that are exposed to its risks.

I stand to be corrected, but I wish to say many who suffer most are women, children, and the elderly and disabled people, most particularly those who are poor. The biggest question here is why is this so? Well, I think reasons are many.

But what I have noted, and from my social science background, most false religions are perpetuating oppressive denial of women's human right.

Instead of promoting opportunities and equality for women, protecting rights and promoting opportunities for disabled people, the elderly and children, provide opportunities for social protection, false faith and religions in the name of God are also strategically robbing these victims of their financial resources.

No wonder why, at these gatherings, people are forced to make monetary donations to various unknown religious bodies which may not be registered as non-profit organisations. I am also aware of other important arguments regarding the Moshi tragedy.

I know there are issues raised in the public square like; Who should have protected the crowd? Do we need to equip our responsible institutions on matters of safety and security?

There are also concerns as to whether citizens and these institutions understand that crowd control is and should always be a public security practice and that crowd management strategies should be well known so that people can be ready for the expected and unexpected crowd occurrences?

Well, space does not allow for this discussion. It is a matter for another day. But for today let my reader stick to this; Moshi tragedy, commercialisation of religion or faith and the abuse of people's belief systems should be looked at with fresh eyes. These can be serious sources of destabilisation of our shared national life.

Obviously this should be done with much care and precaution because any attempt to temper with our constitutionally-enshrined freedom of religion could be even much worse.

Cheers!

Dr Alfred Sebahene, PhD Social Ethics and Anti-Corruption Specialist Consultant St John's University of Tanzania, Dodoma, Tanzania