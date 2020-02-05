Nigeria: Fire Razes TCN Power Plant in Ibadan

5 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Atanda Adebayo

A power plant belonging to Transmission Company of Nigeria (TRC) located at Ring Road in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, is currently on fire.

The fire incident has attracted the attention of security agents, firefighters and other residents who are trying to quench the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as at the time of this report.

Although there are speculations that the power plant belongs to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), our correspondent gathered that the power plant belongs to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Frank William, Regional Communication Officer, Oyo Region of IBEDC, confirmed that the power plant belongs to TCN and not IBDEC.

"This is a fire outbreak at TRC Plant in Ring Road Ibadan. I can confirm for you. But, it does not belong to IBDEC. It is under Transmission Company of Nigeria," Mr William told PREMIUM TIMES.

"Firefighters are there and I can confirm that there is high level of damage control".

The head of the fire service in Oyo State, Mashood Adewuyi, also confirmed the incident.

Mr Adewuyi told PREMIUM TIMES that he and his officials are at the scene of the incident trying to put out the fire.

Wednesday's fire incident at TRC plant is coming barely 24 hours after a fire outbreak was recorded along the Akala Expressway Elebu area of Ibadan.

Many shops of houses were damaged in the earlier fire.

