Zimbabwe: Auxillia Mnangagwa Takes Cancer Fight to Mt Darwin

4 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa has pledged to take her cancer awareness and prevention initiatives to inaccessible parts of the country where access to information and knowledge on the now deadly disease has been limited.

Speaking during the World Cancer Day commemorations in the capital today, the first lady called on donors and government to increase cancer awareness mechanisms especially in inaccessible areas.

"This time l am targeting areas around Mount Darwin near the Mozambican border, these areas are remote and they lack information that can save them.

"The theme we are working with this year 'l am and l will' helps us have a self awareness hence leading a healthy lifestyle, making the people around you aware of cancer," said Mnangagwa.

The Chief Director for Curative Services, Dr Sydney Makarau who stood in for the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo said there is need for continuous training of health care staff in the early detection of cancer and management.

"We have had challenges of poor challenges of poor health seeking behaviors among our communities including some among us," said Makarau.

Over 5000 new cancer cases are diagnosed in Zimbabwe annually. On the same vein, five common cancers in black Zimbabwean men include Kaposi sarcoma at 7 percent, Prostate cancer 9 percent, Oesophageal cancer 5 percent, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma 6,2 percent, stomach cancer and liver cancer 5,7 percent.

Children have not been spared by this scourge with a total of 250 childhood cancers (0-14) of all races having been recorded in 2015.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.