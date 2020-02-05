Namibia: I Will Take Those Titles From Makhense - Simon Jr

Namibia's boxing sensation Harry Simon Jr says he will not underestimate his South African opponent Jabulani Makhense when they lock horns in March, maintaining he will take nothing but his very best to the ring on fight night.

It was recently announced by Simon Jr's stable, the Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy, that the 22-year old Namibian fighter will challenge Makhense for the WBA Africa and IBF international junior welterweight titles in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 21 March.

Makhense is the reigning champion and will be putting both belts on the line when he squares off against the young and furious Simon Jr, the son of Namibia's boxing legend and former two-time world champion Harry Simon.

Simon Jr remains undefeated after 11 fights in the professional ranks, with nine of his 11 wins coming by way of knockouts, which certainly makes him a dangerous opponent for Makhense.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Makhense boast a record of nine wins from the same number of fights and, therefore, an exciting fight is expected.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, Simon Jr said: "I'm always ahead of my training schedule when it comes to preparing myself for fights, so with this one, there will be no difference. I never underestimate my opponents because all fights are hard; there are no easy fights at all, especially when you are fighting outside your country. Jabulani is a good boxer - he's the type of boxer I need to fight at this point in time," a confident Simon Jr said.

"It is going to be the biggest fight of my career to date and I have always wanted to fight for title fights. I plan on becoming the champion of those two titles come 21 March. Hard work and determination brought me here and it's going to help me to be victorious on fight night," Simon Jr added.