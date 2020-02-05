Namibia: Fishrot Probe Search Warrants Under Attack

A judgement that could have far-reaching effects on the Anti-Corruption Commission's investigation of the Fishrot corruption scandal is expected to be delivered in the High Court near the end of this month.

The judgement is due to be handed down by judge Thomas Masuku, who yesterday heard oral arguments on an application in which five of the men arrested in the Fishrot corruption case are trying to get search warrants through which ACC investigators collected evidence declared invalid and unlawful.

Former ministers Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala, former Investec Asset Management Namibia managing director James Hatuikulipi, a senior employee of Investec in Namibia, Ricardo Gustavo, and a co-accused, Pius Mwatelulo, are also asking the High Court to set aside the search warrants used by ACC investigators and to direct the ACC, the prosecutor general and the police to return to them all items, including documents, seized by the investigators, and to also hand over to them any copies made of such evidence.

Judge Masuku reserved his judgement at the end of the hearing and said he would announce his decision on 27 February.

The ACC first obtained search warrants for properties linked to Esau and his co-accused on 23 November last year. On 9 December, the ACC applied for another set of search warrants, which were granted by magistrates based in Windhoek and at Gobabis.

Esau and the other applicants are arguing that the search warrants issued in November were still valid when the second set of search warrants was applied for in December, and that as a result of that the second set of warrants authorising a search of the same properties mentioned in first warrants should not have been issued.

They are also arguing that the search warrants authorised 16 officials of the ACC to carry out searches of properties mentioned in the warrants, and that in terms of the Anti-Corruption Act only one official should have been authorised in each warrant to carry out a search.

In addition to that, Esau and the other four applicants are attacking the warrants as being "overbroad, unintelligible and vague", claiming that the warrants did not identify specific items like computers, cellphones and electronic information storage devices that ACC investigators were looking for.

The search warrants amounted to a fishing expedition, Tinashe Chibwana, one of the lawyers representing Esau and the other applicants, remarked while addressing judge Masuku during yesterday's hearing.

He also argued that ACC investigators abused the search warrant procedure by seizing items not clearly connected to the case they are investigating - including things like binoculars, a radio, a copy of a financial news publication, and cars belonging to Shanghala.

The investigators also seized privileged material not connected to the case they are supposed to be investigating, such as documentation relating to Investec Namibia, Chibwana argued.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Senior counsel Piet van Wyk, representing the ACC, challenged the applicants' claim that their case deserved to be heard on an urgent basis.

He argued that, when Esau and his co-accused on 16 December launched a High Court case in which they are challenging the lawfulness of the warrants that authorised their arrest, they also knew of the search warrants that had been obtained and used by the ACC. However, they launched a legal challenge against the search warrants only on 10 January, and then set the hearing of their supposedly urgent application for 4 February, Van Wyk noted.

He argued that the urgency of the case was self-created, and asked the judge to remove the case from the court roll.

The argument that the warrants should have authorised only one specific officer to carry out the search was baseless and without merit, Van Wyk argued, after saying that courts have so far never found anything wrong with search warrants merely because these authorised several officers to carry out a search.

Chibwana and Gerson Narib represented the applicants, on instructions from Appolos Shimakeleni and Gilroy Kasper. Van Wyk was assisted by Slysken Makando, on instructions from government lawyer Neliswa Tjahikika.