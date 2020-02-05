Mozambique: Some Namula Judges Obstruct Defence Lawyers, Claims Oam

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 5 Feb (AIM) - The Nampula branch of the Mozambique Bar Association (OAM) on Tuesday claimed there are judges in the province who prevent lawyers from defending their clients properly, with the sole purpose of compromising cases.

Speaking at a ceremony in Nampula city to mark the opening of the 2020 judicial year, the OAM Nampula delegate, Herminio Torres, also said there are certain police stations which ban communication between lawyers and detained suspects.

Torres said that Nampula prosecutors have not protested against this blatant illegality. Furthermore, the prosecutors "act with inertia faced with the violations of the law committed by judges", he accused.

"There are magistrates who think they own the judiciary", he said.

There were also "judges who, with arrogance and abuse of power, do not allow lawyers to exercise properly their role as defenders of accused persons, There are threats against suspects, and there are trials held when the defence lawyers are absent, even though the prosecuting attorney is present".

Furthermore some judges did not appear at the time marked for the start of a trial. All these problems helped "suffocate" the justice system.

He thought the time had come for the regulatory bodies, the Higher Councils of the Judicial Magistracy and of the Public Prosecutor's Office, "to carry out inspections in order to check the attitudes of magistrates in Nampula".

Torres was also concerned at the armed attacks by the self-styled Renamo Military Junta in Manica and Sofala provinces, and by terrorist groups inspired by Islamic fundamentalism in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

"This situation greatly concerns the OAM", he said, "because the activity of these groups not only sows terror among the public, but also destroys the bases of the economy and weakens the consolidation of human rights".

The Nampula provincial chief attorney, Ribeiro Jose Cuna, took the opportunity afforded by the ceremony to urge the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, to pass a Law on the Recovery of Assets. The Public Prosecutor's Office has been stressing the need for such a law for several years.

"We are talking about crimes where the criminals are motivated by easy pickings", Cuna said. A law on the recovery of assets "could really demonstrate that crime does not pay, and could recompense the State for the losses it has suffered".

Cuna said that, in the last 12 months, prosecutors in Nampula had dealt with 38 cases of corruption, graft and embezzlement. Charge sheets have been drawn up in 30 of these cases and sent to the courts, while eight are pending.