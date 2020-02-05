Mozambique: Former Judges Accused of Corruption

Maputo — Two former judges in the southern Mozambican province of Inhambane, who have both been expelled from the judiciary, are now facing criminal proceedings for alleged acts of corruption, according to a report in Wednesday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais".

Fernando Tomo, a former judge in the Massinga district court, was expelled from the judiciary in May 2019, for theft. He had allegedly ordered the issuing of cheques intended to transmit the bail paid by some suspects to third parties, but later the money ended up in his own pocket. Through this scheme about 329,000 meticais (5,180 US dollars at current exchange rates) was stolen from the coffers of the Massinga court.

The second judge facing charges in Alexandre Njovo, who was presiding judge of the Maxixe district court from January 2017 to the end of 2018. He was expelled from the judiciary in October 2019.

He is accused of helping himself to the funds of the Maxixe court. An audit of the court found that over 2.7 million meticais was missing, supposedly siphoned off through a scheme designed by Njovo and one of the court clerks, Francisco Cumbane.

Njovo signed cheques drawn on the court accounts in favour of Cumbane, and then the two shared the money between them.

The scheme started on 15 February 2018, with a cheque signed by Njovo for 303,000 meticais. More cheques followed in the ensuing months, prior to Njovo leaving his post.

The provincial chief attorney, Nazimo Mussa, told "O Pais" that one of the cases has been sent to court for trial, and the second is in the hands of the Provincial Office for the Fight against Corruption.