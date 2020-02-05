Nigeria: Tokyo 2020 - Nigeria Karatekas May Not Qualify for Olympics - Zainab Seleh

5 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

World Karate Federation (WKF) Judge/Referee, Zainab Saleh, said she was doubtful if Nigeria would have a representative at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that the Nigerian karatekas had not participated in serious events that would prepare it for one of the biggest world championship event.

"It is doubtful that Nigeria will qualify for Tokyo 2020. We have not been able to attend enough events that will give us the opportunity amass points required for qualification.

"We can only continue to strive for a bigger and better event with the hope that more international athletes will participate," she said.

Saleh said Nigeria had only two female World Karate Federation Judges: Rita Uroghome Aina and herself, pointing out that they were yet to receive invitation to officiate at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"In Nigeria, we have two World Karate Federation (WKF) female judges, including myself and three African Karate Federation (UFAK) female referees, including myself," she said.

Saleh said more competitions and international exposure were needed to get better results in 2020.

According to her, funding has been a major challenge to the federation, without which there will be no opportunity for the athletes to get the required experience.

The karate judge, who is also a board member of KFN , said the 2020 federation calendar was out, emphasising that the challenge was to ensure that they have funds in order to execute their programmes.

She said the 7th edition of her female karate foundation championship comes up either in October or November 2020.

