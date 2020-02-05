Namibia: Tennis Icon Federer Headed to Namibia

3 February 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek — Global tennis icon and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will this week embark on his famous Africa Tour, which will also see him play his first-ever match in Sub-Saharan Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, this coming Friday.

Dubbed The Match in Africa, Federer's opponent on Friday will be 19-time Grand Slam champion and rival Rafael Nadal. The match will be played to support children's education in Africa, particularly in southern Africa, and it will be the sixth edition of this event, but the first to be played on African soil.

As part of his humanitarian efforts through the Roger Federer Foundation, the 38-year old Swiss tennis star will also be visiting Namibia. He is set to arrive tomorrow and depart on Wednesday for neighbouring South Africa ahead of the much-awaited match in Africa showdown against Nadal on Friday.

The Roger Federer Foundation has over the years been active in Namibia, strengthening the quality of early childhood education in vulnerable communities. The foundation has been hard at work in Namibia, ensuring needy children are developmentally on track in health, learning, as well as psychosocially before they enter primary school.

The main goal of the foundation's new School Readiness Initiative, which started in January 2018 and will be running until the end of 2025, is to secure a good start in primary education for vulnerable children aged between three and eight.

By the end of the initiative, 80% of Namibian girls and boys would have had access to quality pre-primary education and will thus be ready for primary school. Furthermore, the initiative is aimed at helping the Namibian Government in meeting its obligations in the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to information from LifeLine/ChildLine and Church Alliance for Orphans (CAFO), which are the foundation's implementing partners, Federer will visit President Hage Geingob at the State House on Wednesday, as well as various schools and Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres that are beneficiaries of his foundation.

-ohembapu@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.