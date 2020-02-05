Zimbabwe: New Faction Mushrooms Within Zanu-PF - Moyo

5 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

EXILED cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has made sensational claimed a new faction has emerged within Zanu PF with Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri as kingpin.

Daring party youth league senior members Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu also form the key members of the new faction, according to Moyo.

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe and Local Government minister July Moyo are also said to be key members of the faction.

War veterans boss Christopher Mutsvangwa is alleged to be the chief organiser of the faction.

Moyo wrote on Twitter Tuesday, "Is this a treat or a trick."

He attached the banner which has the members of the said new faction.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.