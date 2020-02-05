Zimbabwe: Musarara Denies Corruption Claims, Sues Zanu-PF Youth Leaders

HARARE businessman Tafadzwa Musararara has threatened to sue Zanu PF Youth League leaders, Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu who on Monday branded him corrupt and a member of a cartel that has caused hardship among ordinary Zimbabweans through underhand activities in the country.

Musarara is also chairman of the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ).

On Monday, Zanu PF youth leaders convened a press conference in Harare in which they named oil mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei, ethanol producer Billy Rautenbach and Musarara among individuals who were allowed to perform acts of corruption with impunity.

They said Musarara was working with a clique of white people to divert maize meal to the black market and that he was responsible for current mealie meal shortages on the market.

Musarara has since instructed his lawyers to institute legal proceedings against the two.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Musarara refuted the accusations he described as false, malicious and defamatory.

"The statement made by the Zanu PF youth leaders is false, malicious and defamatory," he said.

Musarara said he and his company have not participated directly in government's subsidy programme.

"Contrary to the suggestion that I am responsible for the shortage of maize meal, I am actually working to ensure that the current shortages are addressed. I must point out that the brands produced by my company are not available on the black market.

"Given the irresponsible statements that have been issued which as I have said above are false, malicious and defamatory, I have instructed my legal practitioners to institute legal proceedings against the 2 gentlemen to vindicate my rights," he said.