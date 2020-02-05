Malawi: Rigging Endgame Calls for Malawi Unity Not Politics of Foolishness, Argues Chilima

5 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta & Owen Khamula

UTM president and Vice President of Malawi, Saulos Chilima, has appealed to Malawians to forge ahead together following the nullification of the May 21 2019 presidential election results, saying it is time to deal away with "politics of foolishness" and start focusing on real issues that benefit the people, mostly impoverished in the rural hinterland.

Chilima: We must end politics of foolishness

Chilima said this at a news conference he addressed following the determination of the Constitution Court (ConCourt) by a panel of five judges on Monday who ruled that President Peter Mutharika was "not duly elected", citing massive and widespread irregularities including the use of correction fluid on results sheets.

The judges ordered a fresh poll within 150 days and also ordered that Chilima be resinsted as Stae vice-president, a position he held before the May 2019 vote.

Responding to a question from a reported if he has gone back to his office and whether the State has given him back all Constitutional entitlements, Chilima says the government is yet to reinstate him .

The UTM leader said he is waiting for protocols from the government to start work.

"I am waiting for protocols for me yo start work. As of now, there is no communication from the government," said Chilima.

At the news conference which was held at the UTM offices in Area 10, in Lilongwe, it was clear that the government has not given him the vice president's security detail, convoy and office.

But Chilima played down the issue, saying he did not go to the court seeking reinstatement as vice president but went to the court to seek justice over election irregularities and vote manipulation in favour of President Peter Mutharika.

"I went to the court to seek justice for a free and fair election. I cannot be dancing here that the court has reinstated me as vice president," said Chilima.

Chilima also could not say if he would accept to be the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate if approached by the party.

"I cannot speak for DPP. Let them speak for their party," he said.

The Constitutional Court said the election irregularities and anomalies have been so widespread, systematic and grave that the integrity of the results has been grossly compromised.

