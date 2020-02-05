Malawi VP Chilima Urge Re-Examination of Role of Poll Observers, Calls Them 'Election Tourists'

5 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawian vice-president and UTM Party V president Saulos Chilima has said the role of international election observers should be redefined before the court sanctioned fresh election, saying the country does not need what he called "election tourists."

State Vice President Chilima addresses a press conference in Lingwe on Wednesday. Photo by Govati Nyirenda,Mana

Speaking during a news conference on Wednesday in Lilongwe, Chilima said the "election tourists" will not be welcome in the country during the fresh election in five months time.

"The role of international election observers need to be redefined or they need to send people who can observe the election. We will not welcome election tourists here," said Chilima.

He said Malawi has the capacities to monitor and observe its own election.

The observers expressed confidence in the overall process despite some problems and urged defeated candidates to concede gracefully.

Many commentators have echoed Chilima's statement which puts on trial the international observers who moved fast to sanitize fraud,"alleging that international groups had favored "status quo and 'stability' ahead of credible elections."

The African Union (AU), Sadc and the European Union (EU) were among major foreign observers who declared the May elections free and fair.

Chilima also said he is ready to work in any capacity to improve lives of ordinary people, welcoming the Constitutional Court ruling which reinstated him as vice president.

"We need to move forward as a country. We have had enough of political foolishness; people are dying in hospitals, there is hunger, Malawians are suffering out there," said Chilima.

He also said that UTM party will use the 2019 manifesto for the fresh election in five months time.

The five High Court judge panel, seating as ConCourt, ordered the fresh election within 150 days from Monday after declaring that President Peter Mutharika was not duly elected as State President.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Is the African Union Capable of 'Silencing the Guns in Africa'?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.